Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Zelle LLP on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich American Insurance to Minnesota District Court. The complaint, concerning hail damage claims, was filed by Winthrop & Weinstine on behalf of Rotenberg Cos. The case is 0:22-cv-02156, Rotenberg Companies, Inc., The v. Zurich American Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 02, 2022, 1:45 PM