Who Got The Work

Megan C. Fugier and Susan S. Sperber of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie have stepped in to defend Samuel Aquila, Archdiocese of Denver and Peter Quang Nguyen in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed Oct. 25 in Colorado District Court by pro se plaintiff Lillian Rotello. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico, is 1:22-cv-02806, Rotello v. Archdiocese of Denver et al.

Colorado

December 09, 2022, 3:27 PM