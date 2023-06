Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads on Friday removed a lawsuit against Comcast and Nadya Roberts to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by the Castellani Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. The case is 3:23-cv-03549, Rossi v. Comcast et al.

Telecommunications

June 30, 2023, 4:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Rossi

defendants

Comcast

Nadya Roberts

defendant counsels

Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act