Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr on Friday removed a securities lawsuit against KPMG, certain executives of SVB Financial Group and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Hedin Hall LLP and the Schall Law Firm, centers on SVB's acquisition of Boston Private Financial Holdings. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose various risks in connection with the sale of 1.9 million shares of SVB common stock to Boston Private shareholders. The case is 5:23-cv-02335, Rossi v. Becker et al.

Business Services

May 12, 2023, 8:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Rossi

Plaintiffs

Hedin Hall LLP

defendants

KPMG LLP

Alison Davis

Benhamou Global Ventures, LLC

Beverly Kay Matthews

Daniel J. Beck

Eric A. Benhamou

Fifth Era, LLC

Garen K. Staglin

Greg W. Becker

Jeffrey N. Maggioncalda

Joel P. Friedman

John F. Robinson

John S. Clendening

Karen Hon

Kate D. Mitchell

Mary J. Miller

Richard D. Daniels

Roger F. Dunbar

Scale Venture Partners

defendant counsels

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws