Lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr on Friday removed a securities lawsuit against KPMG, certain executives of SVB Financial Group and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Hedin Hall LLP and the Schall Law Firm, centers on SVB's acquisition of Boston Private Financial Holdings. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose various risks in connection with the sale of 1.9 million shares of SVB common stock to Boston Private shareholders. The case is 5:23-cv-02335, Rossi v. Becker et al.
Business Services
May 12, 2023, 8:14 PM