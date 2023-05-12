Former officers and directors of Silicon Valley Bank removed a shareholder class action to California Northern District Court on Friday. The suit was filed on behalf of Boston Private Bank & Trust shareholders who acquired SVB stock in 2021 after a merger. The complaint alleges that before the merger, SVB failed to disclose that it was shifting much of its investment portfolio to long-term, fixed-rate securities, exposing SVB to a greater risk of collapse due to rising interest rates. KPMG, Benhamou Global Ventures and other entities are also named as parties. The complaint was filed by Hedin Hall. The defendants are represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr. The case is 3:23-cv-02335, Rossi v. Becker et al.
Business Services
May 12, 2023, 5:24 PM