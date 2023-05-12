Removed To Federal Court

Former officers and directors of Silicon Valley Bank removed a shareholder class action to California Northern District Court on Friday. The suit was filed on behalf of Boston Private Bank & Trust shareholders who acquired SVB stock in 2021 after a merger. The complaint alleges that before the merger, SVB failed to disclose that it was shifting much of its investment portfolio to long-term, fixed-rate securities, exposing SVB to a greater risk of collapse due to rising interest rates. KPMG, Benhamou Global Ventures and other entities are also named as parties. The complaint was filed by Hedin Hall. The defendants are represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr. The case is 3:23-cv-02335, Rossi v. Becker et al.

Business Services

May 12, 2023, 5:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Rossi

defendants

KPMG LLP

Alison Davis

Benhamou Global Ventures, LLC

Beverly Kay Matthews

Daniel J. Beck

Eric A. Benhamou

Fifth Era, LLC

Garen K. Staglin

Greg W. Becker

Jeffrey N. Maggioncalda

Joel P. Friedman

John F. Robinson

John S. Clendening

Karen Hon

Kate D. Mitchell

Mary J. Miller

Richard D. Daniels

Roger F. Dunbar

Scale Venture Partners

defendant counsels

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws