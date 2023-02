New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Volkswagen was slapped with a consumer class action on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Office of Robert L. Starr and the Frontier Law Center, is part of a wave of cases accusing automakers of failing to replace certain automotive parts in order to meet California emissions standards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01171, Rosser v. Volkswagen Group of America Inc.