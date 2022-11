Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Wieland Rolled Products North America to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Ernst Law Firm on behalf of Shaun Ross, who claims he was wrongfully terminated as a result of a prior conviction. The case is 3:22-cv-02674, Ross v. Wieland Rolled Products North America.

Illinois

November 15, 2022, 6:53 PM