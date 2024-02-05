Who Got The Work

Rebecca Snavely Saelao of Severson & Werson has entered an appearance for Wells Fargo Bank NA in a pending lawsuit over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act. The action, filed Dec. 20 in California Northern District Court by Bay Area Legal Aid and Jubilee Legal on behalf of Irma Ross, accuses Wells Fargo of unilaterally seizing over $1,500 of the plaintiff's funds for nearly eight months. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-06551, Ross v. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

February 05, 2024, 7:49 AM

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act