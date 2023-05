Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against the Independent Order of Foresters, a life insurance company, and other defendants to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking payment of $150,000 for a life insurance policy, was filed by Furniss Davis Rashkind & Saunders and Liberatore DeBoer & Ryan on behalf of Amber Dawn Ross. The case is 4:23-cv-00064, Ross v. The Independent Order of Foresters.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 1:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Amber Dawn Ross

Plaintiffs

Furniss Davis Rashkind & Saunders PC

Liberatore Deboer & Ryan, PC

defendants

The Independent Order of Foresters

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute