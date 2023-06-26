New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Community Health Systems, a Tennessee-based general hospital corporation, and CHSPSC LLC were hit with a data breach class action Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Shenkan Injury Lawyers, accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 100 individuals' personally indefinable and health information vulnerable to a cyberattack around March 2023. The case is 2:23-cv-02435, Ross v. Community Health Systems, Inc et al.

Health Care

June 26, 2023, 3:25 PM

