Who Got The Work

Joseph P. Shelton of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Bridge Property Management in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed July 12 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Hunter Law Firm on behalf of James Ross. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:22-cv-00520, Ross v. Bridge Property Management, L.C.

Tennessee

August 29, 2022, 10:25 AM