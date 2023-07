Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clark Hill on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Arizona District Court. The suit, involving claims of storm damage, was filed by Copper Canyon Law on behalf of Justin Kingsolver and Jonathan Ross. The case is 2:23-cv-01435, Ross et al v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 20, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Ross

Justin Kingsolver

Copper Canyon Law LLC

defendants

Travelers Personal Insurance Company

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute