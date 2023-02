Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at GableGotwals on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance and Todd Brown to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, pertaining to earthquake insurance, was filed by the Marr Law Firm; Nix Patterson; and Whitten Burrage on behalf of Bobby Ross and Linda Ross. The case is 5:23-cv-00189, Ross et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company et al.