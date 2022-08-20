Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Rollins, the pest control company, and its Orkin unit to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit pertains to the defendants' performance of pest control services at Eagles Nest Community Living Center, a long-term care facility owned and operated by the Veterans Health Administration. The suit brings claims on behalf of the surviving heirs of Eagles Nest resident Joel Marrable, who died in Sept. 2019 and whose room was found to be infested with fire ants. The plaintiffs, who settled earlier litigation against the U.S. government for $1 million, are represented by McIlhinney Law Group, Rawls Law Group and the Law Offices of Josh Sacks. The case is 1:22-cv-03339, Ross et al v. Rollins, Inc. et al.

Business Services

August 20, 2022, 12:02 PM