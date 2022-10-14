New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Nissan Motor and Nissan USA were slapped with a consumer class action Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court over alleged breaches of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The suit was filed on behalf of owners and lessees of 2019-2021 Nissan Pathfinder and INFINITI QX60 vehicles which contain a defect with the continuously variable transmission. The court action was filed by Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings and Greenstone Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00830, Ross et al v. Nissan of North America, Inc. et al.

