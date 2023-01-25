New Suit - Securities Class Action

Enovix, a designer and manufacturer of Lithium-ion batteries, and its top officials were hit with a securities class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose material adverse facts about Enovix's revenues and ability to manufacture its battery technology and that Enovix's manufacturing line had defects that prevented the company from producing batteries at the scale advertised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00372, Rosin v. Enovix Corporation et al.

Technology

January 25, 2023, 3:35 PM