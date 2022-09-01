New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kimberly-Clark, the maker of Kleenex, was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court in connection with the marketing of the company's Kleenex brand germ removal wet wipes. The complaint, brought by Hershenson Rosenberg-Wohl PC; Maizes & Maizes; and the Law Office of Alfred G. Yates Jr., contends that the 'germ removal' characteristic noted on the products packaging is misleading as the product contains no germicidal ingredients such as alcohol. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-04993, Rosenwald et al v. Kimberly Clark Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 01, 2022, 7:21 AM