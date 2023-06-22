New Suit - Securities

Arconic, an industrial company specializing in lightweight metals, and members of its board were hit with a securities lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with a proposed acquisition by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. The court action, filed by Weiss Law and McKay Law on behalf of Zahava Rosenfeld, contends that the defendants' proxy statement omits information regarding financial analyses performed by third party advisors at Goldman Sachs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05313, Rosenfeld v. Arconic Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 22, 2023, 9:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Zahava Rosenfeld

Plaintiffs

Weiss Law

defendants

Arconic Corporation

Carol S. Eicher

Christopher L. Ayers

E. Stanley Oneal

Ellis A. Jones

Elmer L. Doty

Frederick A. Henderson

Jacques Croisetiere

Jeffrey Stafeil

Margaret S. Billson

Timothy D. Myers

William F. Austen

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws