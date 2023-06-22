Arconic, an industrial company specializing in lightweight metals, and members of its board were hit with a securities lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with a proposed acquisition by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. The court action, filed by Weiss Law and McKay Law on behalf of Zahava Rosenfeld, contends that the defendants' proxy statement omits information regarding financial analyses performed by third party advisors at Goldman Sachs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05313, Rosenfeld v. Arconic Corporation et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 22, 2023, 9:20 PM