Who Got The Work

George S. Canellos, Jed M. Schwartz and Nicole Valente from Milbank have entered appearances for Edgio Inc., formerly known as Limelight Networks, a digital content solutions company, and members of its board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 23 in New York Eastern District Court by Weiss Law on behalf of Joel Rosenfeld, accuses the company of overstating revenue by erroneously accounting for certain customer transactions as 'sales' rather than 'financing leases.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano, is 1:23-cv-06323, Rosenfeld v. Amaral et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 16, 2023, 9:32 AM

Joel M. Rosenfeld

Weiss Law

David C. Peterschmidt

Dianne Ledingham

Doug Bewsher

E-Fei Wang

Edgio, Inc.

Patricia Parra Hadden

Reed B. Rayman

Robert Lyons

Scott A. Genereux

Walter D. Amaral

Milbank

