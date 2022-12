New Suit

Allianz, NextEra Energy and several insurance companies were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The court action, for disputed property damage claims under a builder's risk insurance policy, was filed by Emmanuel Sheppard & Condon on behalf of Rosendin Electric Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-81942, Rosendin Electric, Inc. v. American Alternative Insurance Corporation et al.