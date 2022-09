New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Deutsche Bank, a German investment bank and financial services company, and other defendants were hit with a class action Monday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was brought by the Law Offices of Michael B. Wolk and Smith Law Group on behalf of federal student loan borrowers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07567, Rosenberg v. Deutsch Bank Trust Corporation et al.