New Suit - Product Liability

Allergan USA and Zeltiq Aesthetics were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Pita Weber Del Prado and Hoss Hernandez on behalf of Stephanie Rosenberg, is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of consumers who were allegedly injured by the defendants' CoolSculpting fat-reduction system. The case is 1:23-cv-20523, Rosenberg v. Allergan USA Inc. et al.