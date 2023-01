Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clausen Miller on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance, a Chubb company, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, concerning storm damage claims, was filed by the Zar Law Firm on behalf of Woodland Inn & Suites. The case is 4:23-cv-00003, Rosenberg Hospitality, Inc. d/b/a Woodland Inn & Suites v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 03, 2023, 12:09 PM