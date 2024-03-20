Who Got The Work

Breton Leone-Quick and Daniel J. Goodrich of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo have stepped in to defend David Gentile, a former co-owner of the automobile dealership network Prime Automotive Group, in a pending lawsuit alleging breach of fiduciary duty. The complaint was filed Jan. 22 in Massachusetts District Court by Todd & Weld on behalf of David Rosenberg, former co-owner of Prime Automotive Group. The suit contends that due to accounting manipulation by the defendant, the complete net cash flow from the $880 million sale of PAG to Group 1 Automotive was distributed to the defendant's company GPB Prime Holdings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William G. Young, is 1:24-cv-10167, Rosenberg et al v. Gentile.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 20, 2024, 9:25 AM

Plaintiffs

David Rosenberg

The Rosenberg Family Nominee Trust

The Rosenberg Family Nominee Trust/Sawdran

Plaintiffs

Todd Weld

defendants

David Gentile

defendant counsels

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims