Who Got The Work

Snell & Wilmer; Vinson & Elkins; and Holland & Hart have stepped in to defend Continental Resources and Occidental Petroleum in a pending antitrust class action. The complaint, filed Jan. 12 in Nevada District Court by Scott + Scott and Morris, Sullivan & Lemkul, asserts that the defendants conspired to restrain shale oil production to keep prices artificially high. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro, is 2:24-cv-00103, Rosenbaum et al v. Permian Resources Corp. et al.

February 26, 2024, 5:09 PM

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations