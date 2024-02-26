Who Got The Work

Snell & Wilmer; Vinson & Elkins; and Holland & Hart have stepped in to defend Continental Resources and Occidental Petroleum in a pending antitrust class action. The complaint, filed Jan. 12 in Nevada District Court by Scott + Scott and Morris, Sullivan & Lemkul, asserts that the defendants conspired to restrain shale oil production to keep prices artificially high. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro, is 2:24-cv-00103, Rosenbaum et al v. Permian Resources Corp. et al.

Energy

February 26, 2024, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Rosenbaum

Reneldo Rodriguez

Thomas Caron

Scott + Scott

Morris Sullivan Lemkul

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Littler Mendelson

Morris, Sullivan, Lemkul & Pitegoff

Lockridge Grindal Nauen

defendants

Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Continental Resources Inc.

Diamondback Energy, Inc.

EOG Resources, Inc.

Hess Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Permian Resources Corp.

Permian Resources Corp. f/k/a Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

defendant counsels

Campbell & Williams

Holland & Hart

Winston & Strawn

Winston & Strawn/dallas

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

Pisanelli Bice PLLC

Holley Driggs

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

David Alexander Papirnik

Snell & Wilmer

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Howard & Howard

Vinson & Elkins

McDonald Carano Wilson

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations