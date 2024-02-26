Who Got The Work
Snell & Wilmer; Vinson & Elkins; and Holland & Hart have stepped in to defend Continental Resources and Occidental Petroleum in a pending antitrust class action. The complaint, filed Jan. 12 in Nevada District Court by Scott + Scott and Morris, Sullivan & Lemkul, asserts that the defendants conspired to restrain shale oil production to keep prices artificially high. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro, is 2:24-cv-00103, Rosenbaum et al v. Permian Resources Corp. et al.
Energy
February 26, 2024, 5:09 PM
Plaintiffs
- Daniel Rosenbaum
- Reneldo Rodriguez
- Thomas Caron
Plaintiffs
- Scott + Scott
- Morris Sullivan Lemkul
- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
- Littler Mendelson
- Morris, Sullivan, Lemkul & Pitegoff
- Lockridge Grindal Nauen
defendants
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation
- Continental Resources Inc.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc.
- EOG Resources, Inc.
- Hess Corporation
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company
- Permian Resources Corp.
- Permian Resources Corp. f/k/a Centennial Resource Development, Inc.
- Thomas Caron
defendant counsels
- Campbell & Williams
- Holland & Hart
- Winston & Strawn
- Winston & Strawn/dallas
- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie
- Pisanelli Bice PLLC
- Holley Driggs
- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- David Alexander Papirnik
- Snell & Wilmer
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
- Howard & Howard
- Vinson & Elkins
- McDonald Carano Wilson
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations