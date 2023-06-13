Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rolf Goffman Martin Lang on Tuesday removed a nursing home neglect lawsuit against medical provider Montefiore and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Mishkind Kulwicki Law Co. on behalf of the estate of Rita Rosen, accuses the defendants of negligently allowing Rosen to be exposed to COVID-19, resulting in her death. The defendants are also represented by Tucker Ellis; Bonezzi, Switzer, Polito & Hupp; and Bricker Graydon LLP. The case is 1:23-cv-01184, Rosen v. Montefiore et al.

Health Care

June 13, 2023, 3:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Randy Rosen

Plaintiffs

Mishkind Kulwicki

Mishkind Kulwicki Law

defendants

Ariel S. Hyman

Marie Gelle

Menorah Park Foundation

Montefiore

Montefiore Foundation

Montefiore Home

Montefiore Housing Corporation

Tina R. King

defendant counsels

Bricker Graydon - Cleveland

Rolf Goffman Martin Lang

Bonezzi, Switzer, Polito & Hupp - Cleveland

Tucker Ellis

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims