Attorneys at Rolf Goffman Martin Lang on Tuesday removed a nursing home neglect lawsuit against medical provider Montefiore and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Mishkind Kulwicki Law Co. on behalf of the estate of Rita Rosen, accuses the defendants of negligently allowing Rosen to be exposed to COVID-19, resulting in her death. The defendants are also represented by Tucker Ellis; Bonezzi, Switzer, Polito & Hupp; and Bricker Graydon LLP. The case is 1:23-cv-01184, Rosen v. Montefiore et al.
Health Care
June 13, 2023, 3:26 PM