Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Barton Malow Co. to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Nelson Mullins on behalf of Rosemont Hotels. The case is 6:23-cv-01073, Rosemont Hotels, Inc. v. Barton Malow Company.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 08, 2023, 3:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Rosemont Hotels, Inc.

defendants

Barton Malow Company

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract