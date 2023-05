Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on Friday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against HCA Midwest Health System to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Firm of Henry Tanner on behalf of a former medical assistant. The case is 4:23-cv-00304, Roseberry v. HCA Midwest Health System.

Health Care

May 05, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Ciara Roseberry

defendants

HCA Midwest Health System

defendant counsels

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination