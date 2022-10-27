Who Got The Work

Jason A. Zoldessy and Eugenia Fowlkes of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Urban Arts Partnership in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by The Harman Firm on behalf of Abigail Rose, who contends that she was never paid for overtime hours worked or accumulated paid time off after being wrongfully terminated due to mental health and pregnancy issues. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:22-cv-07792, Rose v. Urban Arts Partnership.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 27, 2022, 10:32 AM