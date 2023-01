New Suit - Employment

Nissan USA was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The case was filed by Pittman, Roberts & Welsh on behalf of an employee who claims he was electrocuted and hospitalized due to unsafe working conditions at a Nissan plant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00057, Rose v. Nissan North America, Inc. et al.

January 23, 2023, 7:41 PM