Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ballard Spahr on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the University of Pennsylvania Hospital to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was terminated over accusations of non-compliance after requesting an exemption from being vaccinated for COVID-19 due to her pregnancy. The case is 2:22-cv-03547, Rose v. Hospital Of The University of Pennsylvania.

Health Care

September 06, 2022, 1:47 PM