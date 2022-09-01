Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Epstein Becker & Green on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against venture capital-backed hospitality startup Sonder Hospitality USA Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Alison Greenberg LLC on behalf of commercial housekeeping service provider Rose Leaf Cleaning Inc., accuses Sonder of delaying payment to Rose Leaf for services rendered and unilaterally terminating the contract without prior warning. The case is 1:22-cv-07462, Rose Leaf Cleaning, Inc. v. Sonder Hospitality USA, Inc.

Business Services

September 01, 2022, 6:20 AM