Sysco, a distributor of food products to hospitality industries, was slapped with a data breach class action in Delaware District Court on Wednesday. The lawsuit, filed by deLeeuw Law and Siri & Glimstad, accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures arising from a January 2023 cyberattack impacting identifiable information of current and former employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00534, Rose et al v. Sysco Corporation.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 17, 2023, 3:12 PM