New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Sysco, a distributor of food products to hospitality industries, was slapped with a data breach class action in Delaware District Court on Wednesday. The lawsuit, filed by deLeeuw Law and Siri & Glimstad, accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures arising from a January 2023 cyberattack impacting identifiable information of current and former employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00534, Rose et al v. Sysco Corporation.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 17, 2023, 3:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Ashly Sigmon

Jesse Rose

Deleeuw Law LLC

defendants

Sysco Corporation

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims