Who Got The Work

Troy M. Yoshino of Squire Patton Boggs and Matthew C. Wolfe of Shook, Hardy & Bacon have entered appearances for Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker, in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 3 in Illinois Northern District Court by the McCune Law Group and Stern Law, contends that in certain vehicles, the defendant's 'mbrace' internet and communications system is only compatible with 3G networks, making the features worthless once wireless carriers began to phase out 3G. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland, is 1:22-cv-06099, Rose et al v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC et al.