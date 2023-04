Who Got The Work

George M. Cruickshank of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Alaska Diesel Electric Inc. in a pending lawsuit over a maritime contract dispute. The suit, which pertains to the defendant's repair of a fishing vessel, was filed Feb. 16 in Alaska District Court by Le Gros Buchanan & Paul on behalf of Chris Rosauer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland, is 3:23-cv-00033, Rosauer v. Alaska Diesel Electric, Inc.

Alaska

April 03, 2023, 4:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Chris Rosauer

Plaintiffs

Le Gros Buchanan & Paul

Legros Buchanan & Paul

defendants

Alaska Diesel Electric, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute