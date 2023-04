Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Bolin Law Group on Tuesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Winters & Yonker on behalf of Maria Rosas. The case is 8:23-cv-00853, rosas v. Walmart Store East LP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 19, 2023, 4:29 AM

Plaintiffs

maria rosas

defendants

Walmart Store East LP

defendant counsels

Bolin Law Group

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims