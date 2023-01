Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ulmer & Berne on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Circle K to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Isaacs & Isaacs on behalf of Neyza Rosas. The case is 1:23-cv-00070, Rosas v. Mac's Convenience Stores, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 11, 2023, 11:56 AM