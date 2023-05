Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dykema Gossett on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Corp. to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Kelly Legal Group on behalf of Juan Rosas and Maria Rosas. The case is 4:23-cv-01661, Rosas et al v. PHH Mortgage Corporation.

Real Estate

May 04, 2023, 3:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Juan Rosas

Maria Rosas

defendants

PHH Mortgage Corporation

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action