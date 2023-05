Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Snow, Christensen & Martineau on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Delta Air Lines to Utah District Court. The complaint was filed by Anderson Hinkins Law Firm on behalf of Ndeye Rosario, who alleges that a flight attendant bumped into her arm causing hot tea to spill on her lap. The case is 2:23-cv-00338, Rosario v. Delta Air Lines.

Transportation & Logistics

May 25, 2023, 7:56 PM

Ndeye Rosario

Anderson Hinkins

Anderson Hinkins LLC

Delta Air Lines

Snow Christensen Martineau

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel