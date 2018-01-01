Who Got The Work

Honda Motor, the Japanese vehicle manufacturer, has turned to attorneys Julian G. Senior, Corinne D. Orquiola and Jonathan Kom from SJL Law to defend a pending lawsuit for claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act. The complaint was filed Nov. 3 in California Central District Court by the Knight Law Group on behalf of the owners of a 2018 Honda Pilot. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheri Pym, is 5:22-cv-01951, Rosario Santillan et al v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. et al.