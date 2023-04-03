Who Got The Work

National General Insurance Co. and Integon National Insurance Co. have retained attorneys Tyler R. Austin and Stephen M. Hayes of Hayes Scott Bonino Ellingson & Guslani as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 17 in California Central District Court by the Law Office of Parag L. Amin on behalf of Rosario Ortiz Rodriguez, accuses the defendants of wrongfully refusing to pay policy limits in connection with an underlying motor vehicle accident. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer, is 2:23-cv-01231, Rosario Ortiz Rodriguez v. National General Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 03, 2023, 8:51 AM

Rosario Ortiz Rodriguez

Rosario Ortiz Rodriguez

Law Office Of Parag Amin PC

National General Insurance Company

Does

Integon National Insurance Company

Integon National Insurance Company, a North Carolina corporation

National General Insurance Company, a California corporation

Hayes Scott Bonino Ellingson And Guslani LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute