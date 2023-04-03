National General Insurance Co. and Integon National Insurance Co. have retained attorneys Tyler R. Austin and Stephen M. Hayes of Hayes Scott Bonino Ellingson & Guslani as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 17 in California Central District Court by the Law Office of Parag L. Amin on behalf of Rosario Ortiz Rodriguez, accuses the defendants of wrongfully refusing to pay policy limits in connection with an underlying motor vehicle accident. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer, is 2:23-cv-01231, Rosario Ortiz Rodriguez v. National General Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
April 03, 2023, 8:51 AM