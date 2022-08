Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo on Thursday removed an wage-and-hour class action against Kroger to California Central District Court. The suit, over the alleged failure to pay overtime wages and other labor law violations, was filed by Mara Law Firm and Eldessouky Law on behalf of non-exempt hourly employees of a Kroger bakery. The case is 5:22-cv-01503, Rosales v. The Kroger Co.