New Suit - Employment

Compass Group USA, St. John's Rehabilitation Hospital and Nursing Center and other defendants were sued Monday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The lawsuit was brought by the Kleppin Law Firm on behalf of Sandra Rosales, who contends she failed to receive overtime pay in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60165, Rosales v. Compass Group USA, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 30, 2023, 2:04 PM