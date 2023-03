Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sheppard Mullin on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against The Indiana Finish Line to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Abramson Labor Group on behalf of a former store manager. The case is 3:23-cv-00514, Rosales-Lopez v. Indiana Finish Line Inc.

California

March 22, 2023, 8:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Abraham Rosales-Lopez

Plaintiffs

W. Zev Abramson

Abramson Labor Group

Nissim M. Levin

defendants

Does 1-100

The Indiana Finish Line, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches