Counsel at Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Bishop of San Diego and Condon-Johnson Associates to California Southern District Court. The suit, alleging desecration of human remains and related funerary objects, was filed by Webb & Carey on behalf of certain Native American descendants of family members buried at the Jamul cemetery. The case is 3:23-cv-00908, Rosales et al v. The Roman Catholic Bishop of San Diego et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
May 17, 2023, 8:50 PM