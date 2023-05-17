Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Bishop of San Diego and Condon-Johnson Associates to California Southern District Court. The suit, alleging desecration of human remains and related funerary objects, was filed by Webb & Carey on behalf of certain Native American descendants of family members buried at the Jamul cemetery. The case is 3:23-cv-00908, Rosales et al v. The Roman Catholic Bishop of San Diego et al.

Plaintiffs

April Louise Palmer

Elisa Welmas

Estate of Dean Rosales

Estate of Helen Cuerro

Estate of Karen Toggery

Estate of Louis Ayhule Gomez

Estate of Marie Toggery

Estate of Matthew Toggery

Estate of Walter Rosales' Unnamed Brother

Marcia Spurgeon

Walter Rosales

Plaintiffs

Webb And Carey

defendants

Condon-Johnson Associates, Inc.

Does 1-10

The Roman Catholic Bishop of San Diego

defendant counsels

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch

Procopio

