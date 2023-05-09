Counsel at Procopio Cory Hargreaves & Savitch on Monday removed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Bishop of San Diego and Condon-Johnson Associates to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Webb & Carey on behalf of several living and deceased Native Americans, accuses the defendants of desecrating human remains and funerary objects at a Native American cemetery while constructing a hotel on neighboring property. The case is 3:23-cv-00849, Rosales et al. v. Roman Catholic Bishop of San Diego et al.
Construction & Engineering
May 09, 2023, 6:10 PM