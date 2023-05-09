Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Procopio Cory Hargreaves & Savitch on Monday removed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Bishop of San Diego and Condon-Johnson Associates to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Webb & Carey on behalf of several living and deceased Native Americans, accuses the defendants of desecrating human remains and funerary objects at a Native American cemetery while constructing a hotel on neighboring property. The case is 3:23-cv-00849, Rosales et al. v. Roman Catholic Bishop of San Diego et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 09, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

April Louise Palmer

Elisa Welmas

Estate of Dean Rosales

Estate of Helen Cuerro

Estate of Karen Toggery

Estate of Louis Ayhule Gomez

Estate of Marie Toggery

Estate of Walter Rosales' Unnamed Brother

Marcia Spurgeon

Walter Rosales

Plaintiffs

Webb And Carey

defendants

Condon-Johnson Associates, Inc.

Does 1-10

The Roman Catholic Bishop of San Diego

defendant counsels

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch

Procopio

