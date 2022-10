Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against National Distribution Center to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Smaili & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff alleging sexual harassment, race and gender discrimination, wage-and-hour violations and retaliation. The case is 5:22-cv-01773, Rosales De Velazquez v. National Distribution Center, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

October 07, 2022, 8:35 PM