Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hanson Bridgett on Tuesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Leprino Foods to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Shegerian & Associates on behalf of Gina Rosado. The case is 2:22-cv-02302, Rosado v. Leprino Foods Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 28, 2022, 2:47 PM