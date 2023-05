Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Atlantic Aviation to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Mey & Sulla on behalf of Rosado Aviation, pursues claims that the defendant damaged an aircraft owned by the plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-01681, Rosado Aviation, Inc. v. Atlantic Aviation Flight Support, Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

May 03, 2023, 2:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Rosado Aviation, Inc.

defendants

Atlantic Aviation Flight Support, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct