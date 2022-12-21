Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Sheppard Mullin including partners Heather L. Plocky, John P. Stigi III and Polly Towill have stepped in to represent digital currency company Silvergate Capital, CEO Alan J. Lane and CFO Antonio Martino in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Dec. 7 in California Southern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray and Holzer & Holzer, alleges that the company's value declined after it was revealed that Silvergate's account holders transferred over $425 million to South American money launderers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo, is 3:22-cv-01936, Rosa v. Silvergate Capital Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 21, 2022, 6:51 AM